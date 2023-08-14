Work will begin in late September on a new Lebanon elementary school on Fordice Road.
The new building will replace Central Elementary and is part of a $106 million plan to also renovate and expand the Lebanon Community School Corp.’s other three elementary schools, and renovate portions of the middle and high schools.
Once vacated by the elementary, Central will house preschool classes, Lebanon Superintendent Jon Milleman told an audience during a state-of-the-district presentation last week.
The district broke ground on the Perry Worth Elementary School renovation and expansion at Whitestown in June. Perry Worth will also offer a new pre-K program when complete.
“We know that many of our Whitestown families commute to Indianapolis for work,” Milleman said.
Unlike other Lebanon classes, parents must pay tuition for the pre-K program, which will be for 4-year-olds only.
Harney and Hattie B. Stokes elementary schools will also be renovated. Each elementary school will have a capacity for 600 pupils, and the middle school, with a current capacity of 900, will have a capacity for 1,200.
Central Elementary, the oldest of the district’s four elementary schools and the least technologically capable, was built in 1951. Harney was built in 1957; Perry Worth in 1965; and Stokes, the district’s newest school, was built in 2003, will be 25 years old when the project starts this year.
“The middle school, for all intents and purposes, is going to be a brand new building inside, and on parts of the outside,” Milleman said.
Improvements to the middle and high schools are estimated at a combined $10.6 million. The middle school was built in 1975 and the high school in 1957.
The plan accommodates more than 700 new students district-wide over 10 years. But district leaders planned for later expansion, especially at Perry Worth.
The new transportation center behind the middle school will hold 60 buses and have room for another 20 as the community grows. The current facility was built for 16 buses but holds 44 at present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.