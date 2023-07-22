The Young MacDonald’s Farm set up at the Boone County 4-H Fair in Lebanon was filled with excitement from activities and children being able to interact with several farm animals, including chickens and goats, in an effort to teach young children about agriculture.
The farm, located behind the Plunkett Show Arena, had facts about all of the animals on the farm and children were allowed to pet the animals as well.
It is organized each year by the Western Boone and Lebanon high schools’ FFA organizations.
“Our goal for Young MacDonald’s Farm is to teach younger generations about agriculture and just get them involved in the impact agriculture makes,” explained Lauren Argotte, a junior at Lebanon High School and FFA chapter treasurer and District IV Sentinel, said. “Like for instance, today we have farmer ‘thank you’ cards and we hope to give these to farmers to show our appreciation to them.”
Different activities were available for children to participate in, such as making a sandwich to showcase different agriculture careers.
“Today it’s kind of about ag careers, so we have making a sandwiches for our food science career, you can write thank you notes to farmers, and then we have Cheerio bird feeders for the vet career,” Chapter Reporter and LHS senior Breanna Page said.
Argotte and Page said the week of the fair was fun and they really enjoyed getting to teach children about agriculture.
“I’ve really enjoyed getting involved in helping younger generations learn about agriculture and like we said, advocating for agriculture,” Argotte said.
