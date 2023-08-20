U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) recognized Hoosier students who participated in the second session of his summer internship program in Washington, D.C. The students assisted with daily activities and special projects related to legislation, communications and constituent services.
The intern class included (from left) Zane Callison, a senior from Upland attending Taylor University; Lily Cross, a junior from Zionsville attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison; Jackie Bevil, a junior from Munster attending the University of Alabama; Tess Barrett, a sophomore attending the University of Notre Dame; Henry White, a junior attending Depauw University; Shaan Mishra, a junior from Carmel attending the University of Pennsylvania; Joan Lederer, a senior attending the University of Notre Dame; and Jack Hudson, a senior from Pendleton attending Butler University.
Young’s office offers internship opportunities year-round, in both his Washington, D.C., and Indianapolis offices. The internship program offers students the opportunity to experience the legislative branch of government and serve Hoosiers.
Students interested in applying can visit Young’s internship webpage or call 202-224-5623 to learn more.
