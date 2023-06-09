Lebanon’s very own Black Box Theatre Company just closed its “Wizard of Oz Jr.” show.
The show featured 112 students in three different casts – the yellow cast, the green cast, and the ruby cast. Theatre officials say the boost in participation has shown that more children are getting involved in theater and learning how to develop empathy, how to get comfortable outside their comfort zone, and how to be passionate about something.
“Wizard of Oz Jr.” was directed by Brandy Moss, Katie Walters and Kelley Johnson. Assisting were Chloe Scott, Taylor Moss, Neil Acton, Amelia Scheoff, Emma Hornbecker, Abraham Hale, Adeline Vinson, Anne Nooning, Clara Keiper, Dawson Hix, Haley Henry, Lexi Beil, Olivia White, Carter Thurnall, Maren Devlin, Wade Thatcher and Grant Krulik.
“The Wizard of Oz” is a story about leaving home, friendship, and the joy of returning home again. And children working with Black Box Theatre have found their own home there.
The Black Box Theatre Company is a 501c3 non profit youth theatre that aims to make their classes affordable and inclusive to all. The company is proud to say that it has never had to turn someone away due to cost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.