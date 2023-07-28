U.S. Sen. Todd Young, a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, has co-sponsored the bipartisan AM for Every Vehicle Act.
This bill would guarantee the ongoing availability of AM broadcast in new vehicles without any additional costs to the consumer.
“AM radio plays a vital role in preserving public safety across Indiana," Young said. "By delivering important weather updates, local news, and emergency and disaster response information, this bill will ensure Hoosiers — especially those in the most rural areas — continue to have access to this critical communication tool.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.