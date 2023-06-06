Friends and family packed Zionsville Community High School’s football stadium Sunday for the 2023 commencement.
Senior Kyle Lehman sang “Things I learned in High School,” drawing chuckles from his class arrayed in green caps and gowns across the field.
Many carried water bottles or fans with them at the outdoor venue. Numerous onlookers carried umbrellas for shade and hugged large flower bouquets and other gifts to hand to their graduates afterwards.
More than 300 of the class’ 535 seniors graduated with Core 40 or technical honors diplomas.
Twenty-three seniors graduated cum laude, 30 magna cum laude, and 26 summa cum laude.
Greg McDaniel and Michael Berg introduced twin sisters Jiaming and Jiayi Zhou as co-valedictorians and Akkash Rathmasabapathy as salutatorian.
The Zhou sisters made a joint address, urging their classmates to resist complacency and to strive to become truly extraordinary.
Senior Class President Evalyn Weber reminded her peers that in the coming days they’ll be repeatedly asked what they want to be when they grow up. But, she said, it would be unrealistic and absurd for them to know that now.
“We are all trying to figure out what to do next,” Weber said. She urged them to adapt and overcome challenges, embrace change, and find excitement in growing. “… Learning is something to be done over a lifetime.”
Senior Speaker Brooklyn Brown shared similar sentiments when she asked, “What does it mean when we say we made it? ... We haven’t made it, and we never will.”
Every class member should instead focus on being proud of their individual accomplishments, she said.
“It’s more appropriate to say that we grew,” Brown said. “Everyone has overcome their own adversity during their time at ZCHS … We have all had our own obstacles … We have learned from our mistakes … I hold each one of my peers in great respect.”
