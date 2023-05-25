ZCHS students Mia Wilhite and Marissa Roundtree received the Asian American Youth Leadership Award for demonstrating civic leadership and academic achievement in school and community from the Asian American Alliance Inc. on Saturday, May 13, at the Asian Fest in Indianapolis.
ZCHS students earn leadership awards
