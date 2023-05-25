Youth Leadership award

Zionsville Community High School students Mia Wilhite (left) and Marissa Roundtree received the Asian American Youth Leadership Award during the school's Asian Fest earlier this month.

ZCHS students Mia Wilhite and Marissa Roundtree received the Asian American Youth Leadership Award for demonstrating civic leadership and academic achievement in school and community from the Asian American Alliance Inc. on Saturday, May 13, at the Asian Fest in Indianapolis.

