Imagine walking through the mall and seeing your face on a large advertisement for the Indy 500 Carb Day.
That’s what happened to Zionsville’s Evelyn Norfleet.
In 2022, her photo was taken by an Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) photographer at an Indy 500 concert and posted on their social media sites.
Unbeknownst to Norfleet, her photo was then used for the 2023 Carb Day posters.
“My friend actually saw it at the Castleton Mall in the food court and then another friend saw it at Greenwood Mall,” Norfleet said. “Everybody thought it was cool and it’s extra special because this year, my brother (2023 ZHS graduate Charlie Hodges) will be sworn in during the Indy 500 opening ceremonies for his enlistment in the Navy.”
IMS couldn’t have picked a bigger fan.
After finding the advertisements, Norfleet contact the IMS Director of Marketing who gave the young star free Carb Day tickets, snake pit tickets and a few Indy 500 tickets.
“I was born and raised in Indiana and the race has been a tradition in my family since the 1970s,” Norfleet said. “I remember going to the track as a young girl and it’s something I’ve always looked forward to. I love the thrill, the competition, the smell of the tires and the noise echoing through the stands.”
This year, the family will enjoy a special Indy 500 experience.
“The Indy 500 makes me proud to call Indiana my home. It’s one of the greatest spectacles of the year and I love that it’s held in Indiana,” Norfleet said.
