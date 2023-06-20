The Zionsville Chamber of Commerce has named Mike Hanlon as its new executive director.
He previously served as executive director of USO Indiana, managing daily operations, leading fundraising efforts and establishing strong relationships across the state.
“I’ve lived in Zionsville for a long time and I’m looking forward to supporting the businesses community as we continue to grow,” Hanlon said. “We have a great balance between small town charm and embracing innovation and entrepreneurship so our businesses can really thrive and succeed.”
Hanlon said he looks forward to continuing the Chamber’s signature events, like the upcoming Street Dance in Zionsville on Aug. 5.
“I see a lot of those things staying and making a renewed effort to work more closely with the Town, making things easier for our local businesses as the town continues to grow," he said.
In the first weeks of Hanlon’s new position he hopes to re-evaluate current services.
“We are here to serve our members and create more meaningful business interactions through our luncheon program and others,” Hanlon said.
Chamber officials say they are excited to see Hanlon join the team.
“The Zionsville Chamber of Commerce is delighted to welcome Mike as our new executive director,” Angela Upchurch, board president of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce, said. “Michael’s proven leadership abilities, collaborative mindset and passion for economic development make him the ideal candidate to lead our organization. We are confident that under his guidance, the Chamber will continue to thrive and serve as a catalyst for growth in our vibrant business community.”
For more information about the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce, visit the website at https://www.zionsvillechamber.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.