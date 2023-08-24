The Zionsville Town Council earlier this week voted unanimously to allow Council President Jason Plunkett to sign the Seaside Ice, LLC/Ice-America, LLC settlement agreement in the amount of $45,000.
The company provided the portable ice rink to the Town of Zionsville for the 2022 Winterfest events Dec. 9 through Jan. 2.
Through a series of errors, the Town allegedly fell victim to fraud and paid the invoice to an unknown bank account, leaving the ice company without payment for their services.
Town Attorney Heather Harris told the council the Zionsville Parks Board and Mayor Emily Styron had signed the agreement.
The last step was the Council’s signature and they did sign it, but not without some discussion.
“This was handled incredibly poorly,” Councilman Bryan Traylor said. “Instead of paying this once or even twice, last I checked, we’ve paid for it three times when including legal fees. I would suspect when all the legal fees are in, we will have paid for this four times. The administration would rather go to court than talk to anyone.”
Other council members agreed and added their concern over financial controls and the “clear breakdown” on internal finances in this case.
As the Monday meeting continued, a resolution was presented to the council to allow the appropriation of additional funds, one of which approved the insurance payment of $45,000 to be moved to the correct account and paid to Ice-America.
The request, though approved, also brought more conversation on just how much this error would cost the town.
“Just from the non-departmental portion we pay for insurance, we budgeted $143,000 this year and to date, and we’ve paid $258,000,” Traylor said. “We’re estimating next year it will go up to $450,000. When I spoke earlier about the administration preferring to go the legal route, we’re paying for this in the long term simply from their lack of ability or willingness to communicate.”
The councilman said due to the current administration’s actions, the Town is viewed as “high-risk” with insurance companies.
“I hear people say, ‘It’s okay, insurance will pay for it’ but we’re going to pay for the insurance and that’s going to be far more than what they paid in this settlement,” Traylor said.
