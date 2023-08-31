For more than 30 years, they’ve been serving food to those in need from the classrooms inside Zionsville Presbyterian Church.
As the service grew, the need grew for a new space and after a year of construction, the volunteers at the Zionsville Food Pantry now have a facility they can call home.
“This started in a closet in a classroom at the church and eventually, it was like a warehouse inside the building,” said Catherine Coscia, volunteer and coordinator for the pantry. “It was not efficient and we couldn’t take certain products because we didn’t have the space and no refrigeration. There were times we couldn’t take an entire bin of watermelon for example, because we couldn’t set that on the carpeted floor of the classroom.”
Today, with the new 5,400 square foot facility that includes walk-in refrigerators, freezers and plenty of storage space, volunteers no longer have to turn anything away.
A racking system is currently being built, allowing for additional storage and the volunteers can’t wait.
“Before, we had to be so careful about what we would order," Coscia said. "Space was always a consideration and we’re now able to order and store so much more.”
The Zionsville Food Pantry serves 70 to 100 clients per week from all over Boone County and it is one of the few pantries in the area that apply for food deliveries from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
“Doing the paperwork to be USDA approved really elevates what we are able to offer each week,” Coscia said. “We typically serve a meat, vegetables, fruit (both preserved and fresh), fresh bread, pre-made dinners and some kind of sweet.”
Clients get a choice of a few items as well. For example, last week, Coscia said families were able to choose a half of gallon of milk, a block of cheese or a dozen eggs.
There may be a selection of a few different types of fruits to choose from as well.
For now, the volunteers are still serving families outside of the facility in a drive-thru fashion – a process began by pandemic restrictions, but they plan to survey clients to see if they would prefer to continue the outdoor process or come inside to select their items.
The official opening of the pantry was held last week.
“There really was a ground swell of support," Coscia said. "We had organizations donate the walk-in refrigerators, and another business installed them for free. Another donor put solar panels in, saving us electricity costs. So many other churches supported us. I couldn’t list all the individuals and groups that made this happen.”
For those that donated, volunteered and supplied services, perhaps it’s thanks enough to see the pantry officially up and running.
“This would have never happened if everyone hadn’t decided this is something that is important to them. It’s not any one person, church, club or organization,” Coscia said. “We can argue about a lot of things, but we all agree that people should be able to eat. It really shows our community values and what we think is important.”
Each week, stocking, preparing and serving the food pantry requires 40 specific roles by volunteers. They always welcome groups and individuals who want to get involved and Coscia said sometimes those roles are simply answering the phone, picking up donations and other tasks.
The Zionsville Food Pantry is open each week from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 2 p.m. Fridays. They are located in the back of the ZPC property at 4775 W. 116th St., Zionsville.
For more information, visit the website at https://www.zpc.org/serve/zionsville-food-pantry.
