The Town of Zionsville recently announced that Deputy Mayor Julie Johns-Cole would be stepping down from her position effective Aug. 11.
The Mayor’s office said Johns-Cole would “pursue another opportunity” and a replacement would be announced soon to allow for a smooth transition.
Shortly after, Andy Pickell was named the new deputy mayor for Zionsville.
Pickell was a member of the Zionsville Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) and is the founder of AP Project Consulting, LLC.
“It is an honor to continue to serve Zionsville in this capacity and to work alongside Mayor Emily Styron,” Pickell said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the talented team in the Town of Zionsville, its council, board and commission members.”
Johns-Cole has served as deputy mayor since January 2020.
“I have been honored to work alongside Mayor Emily Styron and the Town of Zionsville’s incredibly talented staff, board and commission members,” said Johns-Cole. “I am grateful to Mayor Emily Styron for providing me the opportunity to serve Zionsville and its residents and businesses. I am confident the next person in this position will lead Zionsville extremely well.”
Over the past three and half years, the deputy mayor has been involved with several major milestone projects in the Town of Zionsville, including the development of the Zionsville Gateway Area plan and the soon-to-be developed Carpenter Nature Preserve.
Shortly before the Town Council approved the purchase of Carpenter Nature Preserve, Johns-Cole shared on social media, “Community development is one of my lifelong passions. For me, it’s where good policy, economic development, planning, citizen engagement and community recreation intersect. I look forward to the day that Carpenter Nature Preserve is open to the public for our residents and visitors to enjoy.”
Prior to her role as deputy mayor, Johns-Cole served as executive director of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce, the State Director of Indiana 211 Partnership Inc. and co-owner of Greek’s Pizzeria with her husband, Mike Cole.
Johns-Cole will be assisting Pickell during the transition of leadership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.