The Zionsville Lions Club recently celebrated a new playground structure at Lions Park with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
Construction began last November by the Snider Group and was completed with help from volunteers of the Lions Club by late December.
A new drainage pipe was installed to improve water drainage and Lions Club members removed old mulch from the 80x100-foot area and spread 195 cubic yards of new mulch over the entire playground area.
The cost for the new equipment was more than $100,000, paid for through a Community Enrichment Grant from the Town of Zionsville, a contribution from the Ripberger Family Foundation and a donation from Friends of the Park.
The new structure near the park gazebo replaces a 30-year-old piece of playground equipment and features multiple slides and a climbing apparatus.
“The Lions’ motto is ‘We serve.’ One of the most gratifying ways we serve the community of Zionsville is through maintaining and updating Lions Park so community members of all ages can gather and enjoy the outdoors in a welcoming space year after year,” Zionsville Lion Park Director Gene Thompson said.
Town representatives, including Mayor Emily Styron and Community Enrichment Grant Committee members Allison Williams and Jennifer Cross were in attendance, along with Zionsville Lions Club President Dennis Tackitt, Thompson and many others.
For more information about the Zionsville Lions Club, visit the website at https://www.zionsvillelions.com/.
