Since 1982, the Zionsville Lions Club (ZLC) has hosted the traditional Independence Day celebration at Lions Park.
From 4 to 10 p.m., a variety of events for the entire family will be underway, including food, presentations, special guests and fireworks.
“Celebration Central will have bounce houses for the kids, we have Master Yoo’s Tae Kwon Do presentations and the Lions Club will do their hotdogs and hamburgers,” said Steve Gayheart, Lions chair for the Fourth of July event. “Scoop Ice Cream will be there and our Leo’s Club will sell sno cones.”
The Zionsville Boy Scouts will present the colors in a Fourth of July ceremony. Miss Indiana Cydney Bridges and Miss Indiana Teen Keegan Connor, along with their courts, will sign autographs.
“We were able to say last year was the biggest fireworks show ever and it’s continuing to grow with the help of our Partners of the Park and Friends of the Park,” Gayheart said. “The show has been substantially improved.”
While the event is a tradition for families in Zionsville, it’s become a regional event, inviting people from Indianapolis, Carmel, and surrounding areas.
Not only is this the Lions Club's second largest event of the year, it’s also its second largest fundraiser of the year.
Raffle tickets are available now for $5 each or 5 for $20. They may be purchased from Lions Club members, at the Zionsville Farmers' Market or on the day of the event.
Enter to win a grand prize of $1,000 and a second-place prize of $500. The winners will be announced just prior to the fireworks show on July 4 and do not have to be present to win.
“Fifty percent of raffle sales go toward our Leader Dog for the Blind program. The other 50 percent goes to Lions Park,” Gayheart said. “We recently installed new equipment at the park and those things come through funds like this.”
The Lions Club mission has always been focused on sight and hearing.
They serve more than 15,000 children in Boone, Hamilton and Hendricks counties through their vision screening program. Funds raised also go toward purchasing new vision screening equipment.
“We also give back in projects regarding diabetes, the environment and natural disasters,” Gayheart said. “We have a scholarship program for high school students and want to support programs that help people. We love serving our community and this is just a great event for the family.”
Lions Park is at 115 S. Elm St., Zionsville.
The Lions Park parking lot opens at 4 p.m. and costs $8. Events begin at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m.
For more information, visit the website at https://www.zionsvillelions.com/events.
