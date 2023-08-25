Lions New Members

Pictured are Zionsville Lions Club President Donna Fisher, Garry Dhaliwal, Tom Lewis, Dr. Davis Agarwal, Heather Purvis, Jeanne Jerden, Chuck Jerden, Tad Dougherty and ZLC membership chair Tom Robbins.

 Submitted photo

The Zionsville Lions Club welcomed new members at the serviceorganization's Aug. 22 meeting.

The ZLC is the largest Lions Club in Indiana with 191 members.

