According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), diabetes is the eighth leading cause of death in the United States.
That's why Lions Club International has launched a campaign to spread diabetes awareness, education and resources toward the fight against the disease.
They’ve asked local Lions Club chapters to host events that promote physical activity and education under their campaign STRIDES.
The Zionsville Lions Club (ZLC) has taken up the cause with its recent Diabetes Awareness Day and on Sept. 23, they’ll host the annual Diabetes Awareness 5K Walk and 10K Run.
Participants can choose to be electronically timed for the 5K and 10K.
New this year, ZLC has added a 3K for a Family Fun Walk, giving the community another option.
“Diabetes is a growing epidemic and the concern is, many people don’t know they have it or have a pre-disposition for it,” said Brandon Bischof, co-chair for the event. “It’s very treatable but can make life uncomfortable if it goes unmanaged. So we want people to be aware and get their blood sugar tested.”
Regardless of which course participants choose, all three will begin and end at Zionsville Lions Park. Due to the current construction on the Big 4 Rail Trail, the previous course has been altered slightly but will still take runners and walkers through the village and on portions of the Rail Trail.
Along the way, walkers can experience some added fun.
“We’ll have diabetes related questions posted on the course and further down, you’ll receive the answer to the question,” said Sue Bowron-White, co-chair for the event. “We want to make it a fun game but learn something in the process.”
ZLC is also looking for volunteers to serve as “course marshals,” to direct participants and groups that would like to provide entertainment.
“We’re hoping to have some cheerleaders, dancers, musicians or anyone that can encourage the racers and make it a little more fun,” Bowron-White said.
At the end of the event, medals will be awarded to the overall fastest male and fastest female and those who finish first in their age division.
Register for the event or sign up to volunteer at https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=MTY3MDQxOTEzNDA0NTSS1WOVcj0jTLj1 and receive a guaranteed free T-shirt by Sept. 8.
Additional shirts will be available on the day of, but size and quantity will not be guaranteed.
Early bird prices end Sept. 17, but participants can still register up until the morning of the event at the ZLC Clubhouse, 115 S. Elm St., Zionsville.
Race Day packet pickup will begin at 7 a.m. and the race begins at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 23.
