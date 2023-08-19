Zionsville Police Lt. Robert Musgrave is the department’s longest serving officer, with 45 years under his belt.
He put on the ZPD badge on Aug. 1 of 1978, and Mayor Emily Styron declared Aug. 1, 2023, as Robert Musgrave Day and has asked residents to recognize him all month.
Musgrave was a firearms instructor early on and was promoted several times over the years. He has also been a member of the Zionsville American Legion Post 79 for decades.
Styron said Musgrave is beloved in the community and has a passion for serving others.
Musgrave also has a son in law enforcement. Boone County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Musgrave is a K-9 handler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.