Retired Zionsville Police Chief Robert Knox and Lt. Robert Musgrave pose for a photo during a recent department event.

Zionsville Police Lt. Robert Musgrave is the department’s longest serving officer, with 45 years under his belt.

He put on the ZPD badge on Aug. 1 of 1978, and Mayor Emily Styron declared Aug. 1, 2023, as Robert Musgrave Day and has asked residents to recognize him all month.

Musgrave was a firearms instructor early on and was promoted several times over the years. He has also been a member of the Zionsville American Legion Post 79 for decades.

Styron said Musgrave is beloved in the community and has a passion for serving others.

Musgrave also has a son in law enforcement. Boone County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Musgrave is a K-9 handler.

