The Franklin College Pulliam School of Journalism (PSJ) honored students for journalistic excellence at a recent recognition dinner.
The annual event, which had been on hiatus since 2020, also honored faculty and staff members who had retired in the last three years, as well as honored the memory of Professor Emeritus Jerry Miller, who retired in 2004 and died in June 2021.
The event served as a homecoming of sorts for the PSJ family of alumni and friends, bringing together guests from New York, Washington D.C., Ohio and Alaska.
“Our students and alumni call the dinner PSJ’s homecoming,” said John Krull, director of the Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com. “It’s a night when we gather to celebrate accomplishments and take joy in each other’s presence.”
Many awards were presented and Zachary Roberts of Zionsville was among a trio of students receiving the PSJ Senor Project Award with Distinction.
Roberts was also presented with the Harry C. Jacobs Award. The award was established by Jacobs’ colleagues, friends, students and administrators to encourage excellence, leadership and service for generations to come.
