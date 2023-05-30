Autumn Peper

Autumn Peper had an essay published in a copy of JUHW magazine.

 Submitted photo

Autumn Peper's Chinese essay, titled "My Favorite Trip," was accepted by the JUHE supplement, an annual magazine that publishes excellent Chinese essays written by individuals learning Chinese as a foreign language. The magazine aims to promote the study of Chinese in North America. 

