Autumn Peper's Chinese essay, titled "My Favorite Trip," was accepted by the JUHE supplement, an annual magazine that publishes excellent Chinese essays written by individuals learning Chinese as a foreign language. The magazine aims to promote the study of Chinese in North America.
Zionsville student wins essay contest
