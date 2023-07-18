Zionsville Community High School students Nina Able, Savannah McCarthy and Chloe BeMiller will perform in Summer Stock Stage’s production of “A Chorus Line,” July 27-30.
Summer Stock Stage, a non-profit youth theater company in Indianapolis, provides music theater performance opportunities to student and emerging artists while offering high-quality, accessible performances for audiences, particularly young people. The non-profit artistic team is composed of professional artists.
For more information, visit the website at summerstockstage.com. Get tickets online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35828.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.