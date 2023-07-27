Boone County first responders have held a unified National Night Out (NNO) event for many years, but this will be the first held in Zionsville in more than a decade.
From 6 to 8 p.m. at Zionsville Town Hall, visitors can meet police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and other organizations who assist in keeping the community safe on a daily basis.
“This is about making connections with the community, bridging those gaps and just having a good time,” said Drake Sterling, Support Services Division captain for the Zionsville Police Department. “It’s a national event that’s meant to humanize the badge, in a way. We’re not always out working on crimes and cases. I want to drive through your neighborhood and wave too.”
A variety of food trucks will be on hand. First responder equipment, touch-a-truck opportunities, bounce houses, face painting and yard games will keep families entertained.
A water balloon fight between children and police officers will take place on the Town Hall lawn at 7:30 p.m. and Sterling is working on a line-up of officers to go into the dunk tank.
“I know Sheriff Harris is going to do it. We’re working to get as many of our Student Resource Officers (SROs) as we can because there’s nothing more fun than getting to dunk your school officer,” Sterling said.
In the midst of all the fun, there will also be an educational component.
Throughout the evening, guests can watch K9 demonstrations and learn more about what the blood hounds on the force can do.
Several booths will be set up, including The Jacob Pickett Response Organization, a nonprofit devoted to assisting law enforcement families with financial needs brought on by traumatic events.
“We’ll have IU Health, our local Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Zionville Parks and Recreation and, of course, staff from Zionsville PD, Whitestown PD, Lebanon PD, and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department,” Sterling said. “We’ll also have several raffle baskets throughout the evening and will raffle some of those items off that were donated by local businesses and supporters.”
The Zionsville Town Hall is at 1100 W. Oak St. Visit the Zionsville Indiana Police Department Facebook page for more information.
