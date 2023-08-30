Hurricane Idalia briefly strengthened to a dangerous Category 4 storm, then fell back to Category 3 status on Wednesday morning as it made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region, where it threatened to unleash massive rainfall and life-threatening storm surges as high as 15 feet.
As it made landfall at about 7:45 a.m., Idalia had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, with gusts that went even higher — likely setting it up as the strongest hurricane to ever hit the region, according to the Weather Channel.
The lightly populated Big Bend region is where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. The result could be a big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year's Hurricane Ian.
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia "an unprecedented event," as no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend.
Hurricanes are measured on a five-category scale, with a Category 5 being the strongest. A Category 3 storm is the first on the scale considered a major hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center says "catastrophic damage will occur" during a Category 4 storm.
Tolls were waived on highways out of the danger area, shelters were open, and hotels prepared to take in evacuees. More than 30,000 utility workers were gathering to make repairs as quickly as possible in the hurricane's wake. About 5,500 National Guard troops were also activated.
After landing in the Big Bend region, Idalia is forecast to cross the Florida Peninsula and then drench southern Georgia and the Carolinas on Thursday. Both Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced states of emergency, freeing up state resources and personnel, including hundreds of National Guard troops.
