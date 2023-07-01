Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley recently found herself channeling Archie Bunker, the man at the center of “All in the Family,” a situation comedy from her youth.
Haley was reaching out via Twitter to those attending an event organized by the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Washington, D.C.
“Do you remember when you were growing up?” she asked. “Do you remember how simple life was, how easy it felt? It was about faith, family and country. We can have that again, but to do that, we must vote Joe Biden out.”
Carroll O'Connor and Jean Stapleton opened each episode of the TV show sitting at a piano. O’Connor as Archie and Stapleton as his long-suffering wife, Edith, belted out lyrics to a theme song that seemed to capture perfectly the show's premise.
“Boy, the way Glenn Miller played,” it began. “Songs that made the hit parade. Guys like us we had it made. Those were the days.”
The 51-year-old Haley was not yet a gleam in her mother’s eye when Archie Bunker made his television debut in January 1971, but her message conjures memories of the working-class husband and father so fond of delivering pronouncements from the dinner table or his favorite chair.
Archie was a member of the Greatest Generation. He was the product of a blue-collar upbringing in Queens, New York, a veteran of World War II.
“And you knew who you were then,” Edith sang in her screechy voice.
“Girls were girls, and men were men,” Archie joined in.
Charles Strouse and Lee Adams wrote the lyrics at a time when the nation was tangled in an unpopular war.
Women were demanding equal rights, and the country was still struggling to come to terms with issues of race.
“Mister, we could use a man like Herbert Hoover again,” the two stars sang. “Didn't need no welfare state. Everybody pulled his weight. Gee, our old LaSalle ran great. Those were the days.”
The show’s lead-in ended there, but the song went on.
“People seemed to be content," the lyrics read. “Freaks were in a circus tent. Take a little Sunday spin. Go to watch the Dodgers win. Have yourself a dandy day that cost you under a fin. Hair was short and skirts were long. Kate Smith really sold a song. I don't know just what went wrong. Those were the days.”
What went wrong? That question seems to be at the heart of the Make America Great Again movement led by former President Donald Trump.
When Haley was growing up in South Carolina, the Archie Bunkers of the world were casting their lot with Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan. Now, most are holding tight to Donald Trump.
Wistful looks back often fail to capture the full reality of times gone by. Sometimes, we remember only the trauma. Other times, we recall just the parts that make us smile.
In response to Haley's tweet, Democratic U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu offered a message of his own.
“Dear @NikkiHaley,” he wrote. “I remember growing up, when folks called me Chink. Threw eggs at our house. Slashed our tires. Called the police on us because they thought Asians like us were stealing wild ducks for food. And no one in government looked like me or you. Life sure was simple.”
It's not fair to cast Republicans as bigots, but it is true that voices of intolerance within the party have grown louder. So have the voices of grievance.
There have always been guys like Archie Bunker struggling to hold back the tide of progress, but for a candidate looking to find support in a crowded field, embracing the future might be a better option than hanging onto the past.
Haley might do well to keep that in mind as she ponders her next tweet.
