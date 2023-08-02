To the Editor:
The word “conservative” is synonymous with “traditional” and “right-wing.” Not surprising. Other obvious synonyms include “cautious,” “steady,” and “old guard.”
Less obvious synonymous (and certainly less flattering ones) are words like “fearful,” “inflexible,” and “unimaginative.”
Whether we like it or not, the words that define us align us with the concepts those words convey.
Being politically conservative aligns us with cautiousness and steadfastness, which can be good qualities, but it also aligns us with close-minded, unprogressive, and unimaginative traditionalism.
Liberal is of course an antonym of conservative. Being politically liberal aligns us with broad-minded, flexible, and generous humanism.
When we align our politics with an ideology, like conservatism or liberalism, we should think about what kind of people we are or want to be and what kind of community we want to live in. Do we want our community to be so traditional, even cautious or fearful, that it holds steadfast to the old guard status quo because we cannot imagine a different future other than one that mirrors the past?
Or do we want to live in a place that learns lessons from the past and applies them to the present with flexible, open-minded imagination to make the future more hopeful, generous, and humane?
One future is conservative, and one is liberal. Which sounds better? Which would our younger generations prefer?
This election, consider what describe you, the candidates you will vote for, and the type of future your vote will help to shape.
Abbey Chambers
Zionsville
