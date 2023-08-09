To the Editor:
The purpose of this letter is to commend 8-year-old Corbin Burnell for stepping up about a local issue. I refer to the Aug. 5 publication of The Lebanon Reporter front page article, "Stop In the Name of Love."
Corbin has learned that the first step to address a complaint is to put it into writing, a letter which he read to the Boone County Commissioners at a recent meeting.
As a retired educator I recognize when a young person likes to think, to do something proactive. Not just complain.
The adults involved in Corbin's intellectual and spiritual development are also to be commended for their encouragement.
I picked up your local newspaper when stopping at a gas station when passing through and was immediately drawn to Maria Flora's article.
Kudos also to The Lebanon Reporter for publishing good news.
Sincerely,
Keith D. Bouslog
Danville, Ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.