To the Editor:
I live around five miles southwest of Lebanon. I have to go though/stop at around 12 stoplights from my house to the hospital.
The first light is on State Road 39 and S. Enterprise Blvd.
It’s one thing to stop because there’s traffic waiting to get on to 39, but it’s another thing when a semi truck going south on 39, turning onto S. Enterprise Blvd., makes a wide turn and causes the light to change.
Please make some of our lives “a little” easier by installing lane dividers that prevent traffic from unnecessarily changing the light.
I know there are more important things in life, but sometimes little things mean a lot.
Debra Lister
Lebanon
