To the Editor:
Incarceration rates in Indiana have skyrocketed, even though crime rates have been declining. This is unjust, inequitable, and expensive.
The War on Drugs has led to a massive increase in arrests and incarceration for drug offenses, even though these offenses are often non-violent.
Racial bias is also a problem, with Black people being incarcerated at a rate that is 3.7 times higher than White people.
This unjust system disproportionately punishes people of color for the same crimes that White people commit.
It's inequitable because it takes money away from other important public services and makes it difficult for people to find jobs and housing after they're released from prison. And it's expensive because it costs taxpayers billions of dollars each year.
Incarceration can have a devastating impact on families and communities. When a parent is incarcerated, their children are more likely to drop out of school, become involved in crime, and suffer from mental health problems. People released from prison often have difficulty finding jobs and housing, which can lead to recidivism.
We need to address the root causes of crime, such as poverty, lack of opportunity, and mental health problems. Just continuing to lock people up means our communities will never be truly safe.
Taxpayer-funded reform programs are a crucial investment to build strong families and make our communities safer. Let your Indiana elected representatives know that you want action to reform our laws and provide equitable treatment for all Hoosiers.
Eric Shotwell
Brownsburg
