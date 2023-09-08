To the Editor:
My family moved to Lebanon two days before I started fourth grade at Harney. After high school, I chose to stay in Lebanon with my wife and start our family.
We are now raising three daughters; all three have attended or are currently attending Central Elementary. We are sad to see it go, but we understand the need for a larger school.
I must ask: Why can the new school not be named Central? Why do we need a committee? Is a new name really necessary?
The new school will undoubtedly be full of many students from the current Central School. I also assume much of the staff will come from the current Central staff.
Beyond that, there is something said about tradition. When LCSC changed the elementary schools to Tiger Cubs, I understood that change. This time, though, I don’t understand the need to change the name.
Tradition isn’t something we should just throw away. When my two oldest daughters graduate, they will have no ties to the new school. Where do they take their last walk if Central is no more? Tradition and history are important, and I feel they are being ignored in this process.
Kevin Dininger
Lebanon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.