To the Editor:
Once again the Boone County 4th of July Committee and Lebanon Parks Department put on a week of family friendly events to celebrate Independence Day.
Boone County residents have come to expect community dinners, music performances, fun games, a carnival, and a huge parade as just the way we do things here.
But behind all these events is a committee and a department who work hard all year to make it happen. They adjust for weather, they dream up new events, they solve thousands of little problems, and they show up for long, hot days, and the rest of us get to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
You probably know some committee members - be sure to thank them when you see them.
Michele Thomas
Lebanon, Indiana
