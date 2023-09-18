To the Editor:
This is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time to reflect on the strides we have made toward reducing suicide and to recognize the work that still lies ahead.
This is especially important in light of recent legislation we saw across the country, both uplifting and targeting our LGBTQ community.
As a volunteer advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, I am asking everyone to join us in saving lives by supporting the LGBTQ community.
We know that LGBTQ individuals are at an increased risk for suicide attempts. Importantly, it’s not an individual’s LGBTQ identity that elevates this risk, but instead experiences of trauma, violence, discrimination and marginalization, experienced both individually and collectively as a community.
We must work together to provide LGBTQ people with safe, supportive and affirming spaces and to encourage our lawmakers to take action. These actions can include increasing acceptance and affirmation of LGBTQ identities, supporting access to LGBTQ-affirming physical and mental health care, and providing legal protection from discrimination.
Opposing efforts to limit or ban access to this affirming care and support is equally important, as is supporting more routine collection of LGBTQ health and mortality data and promoting resources like the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (press 3 for LGBTQ youth).
To learn more, visit afsp.org/lgbtq-policy and join me in urging our lawmakers to take action to #StopSuicide.
Liz Ellis
Zionsville
