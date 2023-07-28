The Indiana Department of Transportation announces restrictions on State Road 32, starting on or after Monday, for bridge work near Lebanon.
The median and turn lanes will be restricted over Dierks Ditch, about 0.51 miles west of I-65. This is between Westgate Boulevard and Enterprise Blvd.
Traffic will be shifted onto the shoulders during this time.
This is the first phase of the bridge project. Crews will be performing HMA Overlays on the median and inside lanes. They will be performing bridge deck overlays on the bridge and bridge approach slabs.
These restrictions are expected to last through mid-August, weather permitting.
Then, on or after Aug. 9, crews will be restricting the outside travel lanes and shoulder for Phase Two in the same area.
Traffic will be shifted to the inside travel lanes and left turn lanes. The remaining bridge work will be done during this phase.
The restrictions are expected to last through the end of August, weather permitting.
This contract was awarded to Rieth Riley Construction for more than $6.7 million. It's expected to be completed in November of 2023.
INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through all work zones.
