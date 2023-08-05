CARMEL - Saturday's State Preview at Prairie View was a great opportunity for the Zionsville girls golf team to get an early look at where they stack up with the state's best.
And based on the results, the Eagles know they belong in the conversation of best teams in the state.
Zionsville shot a 326 to finish tied for third in the tournament, which took place at a challenging Prairie View.
"Today was a great measuring stick for us," Zionsville head coach Maggie Nobbe said. "It showed us that we can compete with these top teams as we get ready for the postseason."
The 16-team team field was all ranked in the top-21 in the state, including nine of the top-10 teams in the pre-season poll.
The Eagles have high hopes for what they can accomplish this season, and Nobbe said having a good showing against this caliber of field was important as the Eagles move forward.
"I think it's definitely a confidence boost for us," Nobbe said. "Our top three scores are all girls coming back from last year, and they have been great. They played three solid rounds in their own ways. The other two also had really solid rounds. Our top-6 girls have really been competing well."
Maddie Diedrich, Maddie Kaltenmark and Amaya Wade all led the Eagles, shooting 80s on the day.
It capped solid weeks for the Eagles three returning players.
"All three of them have been great leaders, and if they have a bad shot, they can come right back on the next hole," Nobbe said. "For them, it's just continuing to move on, and make sure we keep those big scores away."
Kaitlyn Adler shot an 86 and Piper Myers an 87 for the Eagles on Saturday.
Nobbe said that while they may not have as much varsity experience, both players are gaining valuable experience in some big tournaments.
"For them to come out and see these courses, in these conditions, against teams that are playing at a high level - it's just great experience," Nobbe said. "It is great to get them ready and building up some confidence as we head into these other tournaments."
After a busy week where the Eagles played three 18-hole tournaments and a nine-hole match in six days, things will calm down a little bit this week with the Boone County Tournament on Tuesday and the Zionsville Invite on Saturday.
Nobbe said the lessons learned from these early tournaments are going to prove valuable as the year goes on.
"I think we have to take what we learned from this week, playing in a bunch of competitive tournaments and take that into the next couple of weeks," Nobbe said. "We want to continue the progress we have been making and make sure we are peaking in the post-season."
