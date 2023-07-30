Connie Mossburg and Donna Jessup are two volunteers with the Sheridan Historical Society Museum
The two have worked together to put together a display that showcases mid-20th century technology, toys, kitchen utensils and more, with one item being a rotary dial candlestick telephone.
The museum has many volunteers who are always looking out for ways to keep the museum’s displays informative and fresh. The museum has many items and objects on display, notably the large collection of common items found in rural farming communities from 100 years ago. Volunteers at the museum are also eager to share the stories behind the items on display.
The Sheridan Historical Society Museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The museum is at 315 S. Main St., Sheridan.
