Zionsville's Kaitlyn Adler picked up a win on the Indiana Golf's Junior Tour this week.

Adler, a rising freshman at Zionsville, won the girls 13-15 age group at the Tour stop at Wildcat Creek in Kokomo in a playoff. She shot an 81.

Adler had a birdie, nine pars, six bogeys and two doubles in her round.

Zionsville's Liam Swan was seventh in the boys 13-15 age group. He shot an 84 with seven pars, 10 bogeys and a double.

The next day, Adler placed third in the age group at the stop in Shadowood in Seymour.

She shot an 82. Adler had a birdie, nine pars, six bogeys, and two doubles.

On Wednesday, the Prep Tour stopped at Wood Wind in Noblesville.

In the boys 7-8 age group, Zionsville's Jack Shelby placed second with a 59 for nine holes.

In the boys 8-10 age group, Calvin Hinton placed eighth with a 61 over nine holes.

In the girls 11-12 age group, Olivia Patton placed fourth with a score of 88.

She had two birdies, five pars, seven bogeys and two doubles.

Also on Wednesday, the Junior Tour stopped at Zollner Golf Course.

Miriam Villavicencio placed third with a 92 in the girls 13-15 age group. She had a birdie, two pars, eight bogeys and seven doubles in her round.

On Thursday, the Junior Tour stopped at a couple of places.

At Foxcliff, Robert Rhoades placed 14th in the boys 13-15 age group.

Rhoades shot a 93 with three pars, 10 bogeys and four doubles. 

In the boys 16-19 age group, James Stokely tied for seventh with a 90. 

He had a birdie, four pars, nine bogeys and three doubles.

At the Players Club, Brycen Tisch placed ninth in the boys 13-15 age group. He shot an 82.

Tisch had four birdies, eight pars, two bogeys and a double.

Lebanon's Anna Robbins was fifth in the girls 16-19 age group with an 85.

She had three birdies, four pars, five bogeys, and four doubles.

