Zionsville's Kaitlyn Adler picked up a win on the Indiana Golf's Junior Tour this week.
Adler, a rising freshman at Zionsville, won the girls 13-15 age group at the Tour stop at Wildcat Creek in Kokomo in a playoff. She shot an 81.
Adler had a birdie, nine pars, six bogeys and two doubles in her round.
Zionsville's Liam Swan was seventh in the boys 13-15 age group. He shot an 84 with seven pars, 10 bogeys and a double.
The next day, Adler placed third in the age group at the stop in Shadowood in Seymour.
She shot an 82. Adler had a birdie, nine pars, six bogeys, and two doubles.
On Wednesday, the Prep Tour stopped at Wood Wind in Noblesville.
In the boys 7-8 age group, Zionsville's Jack Shelby placed second with a 59 for nine holes.
In the boys 8-10 age group, Calvin Hinton placed eighth with a 61 over nine holes.
In the girls 11-12 age group, Olivia Patton placed fourth with a score of 88.
She had two birdies, five pars, seven bogeys and two doubles.
Also on Wednesday, the Junior Tour stopped at Zollner Golf Course.
Miriam Villavicencio placed third with a 92 in the girls 13-15 age group. She had a birdie, two pars, eight bogeys and seven doubles in her round.
On Thursday, the Junior Tour stopped at a couple of places.
At Foxcliff, Robert Rhoades placed 14th in the boys 13-15 age group.
Rhoades shot a 93 with three pars, 10 bogeys and four doubles.
In the boys 16-19 age group, James Stokely tied for seventh with a 90.
He had a birdie, four pars, nine bogeys and three doubles.
At the Players Club, Brycen Tisch placed ninth in the boys 13-15 age group. He shot an 82.
Tisch had four birdies, eight pars, two bogeys and a double.
Lebanon's Anna Robbins was fifth in the girls 16-19 age group with an 85.
She had three birdies, four pars, five bogeys, and four doubles.
