Lebanon and Zionsville’s girls golf teams met on Wednesday afternoon to face off in a nine-hole dual at Ulen Country Club.
The sixth-ranked Eagles came out on top by a score of 158-174.
Zionsville’s Kaitlyn Adler was the medalist with a 36, besting teammate Amaya Wade by a stroke.
Lebanon’s Audrey Patterson came in third with a 38.
Paige Henney had a 42, with Maddie Kaltenmark and Lauren Thomas each having 43s to round out the scoring Eagles.
Zionsville also got rounds of 46 from Piper Myers and Hensley Krieble, a 48 from Miriam Villavicencio, a 53 from Audrey Garrett and a 54 from Cate Schrepferman.
Along with Patterson’s 38, Masin Cassis had a 42, Emma Hornbecker had a 45, Kate Williams had a 49 and Lucie Cassis had a 57.
Rounding out the Tigers line-up was Lexi Mitchell (62) and Paige Hauger (64).
Both teams are back in action on Saturday.
Lebanon heads to the Twin Lakes Invitational, and Zionsville will play in the State Preview.
