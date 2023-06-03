BLOOMINGTON - During her freshman year at Zionsville, Omema Anyanwu didn't run many open 400s.
While a key part of the Eagles 4x400 relay, she was more of a relay specialist for the Eagles, focusing mostly on the two sprint relays to help the Eagles get as many points as possible.
But in her sophomore year, Anyanwu showed the kinds of talent she possesses.
On Saturday, she finished a successful year with a fourth place finish in the 400 meters at the IHSAA State Finals, finishing in a time of 56.24.
While it was just off her best time, she was thankful to finish her season on the state podium.
"I didn't PR, but again I still give all glory to God," Anyanwu said.
It was a little different experience for Anyanwu who normally has a 200 or a 4x100 to get loose in a meet.
On Saturday, she just had one race to focus on so she was forced to alter her routine a little bit.
"It was really different," Anyanwu said. "I feel like the 200 usually lets me get my nerves out and it's my warm-up before hand. So it was different today."
Anyanwu ran a personal best in winning the regional last week and came in as the 2-seed.
Conditions were much different Saturday with temperatures approaching 100 on the track.
While she didn't feel like she had a perfect race, Anyanwu was happy with the way she ran.
"I think I could have gotten out a little stronger, but the game plan was to get out well and then finish strong," she said.
Anyanwu, who was part of the state championship 4x100 a year ago, has seen a lot of growth in her second year at Zionsville.
She lowered her 400 time by more than three seconds and has also lowered her 200 time as well.
"I think I have gotten more comfortable in that race," Anyanwu said. "Last year I didn't do it was much because I was just focused on our relays and we had some really good relays. But this year I focused more on some other races."
Anyanwu said she hopes to make it back to state in multiple events next year and will use this experience to help her as she moves forward.
Also competing at state for the Lady Eagles on Saturday was Megan Whinnery.
She finished 26th in the discus with a throw of 101-feet-3-inches.
