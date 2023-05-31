The Boone County Basketball Hall of Fame announced the winners of their 2023 scholarships.
This year, the Hall of Fame was able to fund eight scholarships to deserving seniors in the area.
The BCBHOF would like to thank everyone who took the time to submit the information for these deserving scholarship recipients as well as the paying members or donors to fund these scholarships.
Scholarships were awarded to the following during their school’s awards ceremonies in May.
The winners are:
From Lebanon – Alexandria Barr, Landon Fouts and Kylie Ottinger.
Barr and Ottinger were the top two scorers for the Tigers this past season. Ottinger averaged 7.2 points along with 3.4 rebounds a game. Barr averaged 7.0 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Lady Tigers.
Fouts averaged 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds of the Tigers this past season, helping them win the Sagamore Conference title.
From Western Boone – Levi LaGrange, Emmy Roys and Katheryn Rutherford were honored.
LaGrange scored 10.3 points and grabbed 2.8 rebounds for the Stars.
Roys scored 11.1 points and grabbed 11.8 rebounds for the Lady Stars.
Rutherford averaged 11.0 points, grabbed 8.5 rebounds, dished out 3.4 assists and had 3.2 steals.
For Zionsville – Edward Thomas and Matthew Wleklinski are recipients.
They helped the Eagles to a 15-9 record and a berth in the Sectional 8 title game.
For more information about the Boone County Basketball Hall of Fame or questions, please contact President D. L. White at 765-376-8801.
