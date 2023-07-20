The Boone County Basketball Hall of Fame held their annual induction ceremony on July 15 at Ulen Country Club.
The Induction Ceremony was led by emcees D. L. White, Mike Caldwell, Larry Randel, Harley Sheets and Tom Wethington.
The ceremony was open to the public with approximately 100 in attendance.
The following people were inducted: Jim ‘Toots’ Barrick (Zionsville, 1956), *Ted Bennington (Lebanon, 1961), *Carl ‘Gene’ Cato (Zionsville Coach and IHSAA Commissioner), Dr. Jim Haines (Zionsville, 1972), Trey Hendrix (Lebanon, 2012), Fred Huckstep (Granville Wells, 1961), Don Huckstep (Granville Wells, 1964), Rich ‘Richie’ Mount (Lebanon, 1989), Lindsey Woody Musgrave (Western Boone, 2009), and *Allen F. Wharry (Zionsville, 1953)
(* Indicates Deceased)
If you would like to nominate someone for the Inductee Class of 2024 please request form to Boone County Basketball Hall of Fame Secretary Martha Randel at SiSRandel@gmail.com. You can also request form by calling 317-873-4100, leaving your name and address.
The deadline for 2024 nominations is December 31, 2023.
For updates about the Boone County Basketball Hall of Fame, you can go to their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.