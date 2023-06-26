The Indiana Junior Golf's Boys State Junior started on Monday at Ackerman-Allen Golf Course in Lafayette.
The format features 36 rounds of stroke play, followed by match-play for the top-64 individuals.
Five Boone County players are taking place in the tournament, and several have put themselves in a good spot to make the match play portion of the tournament.
Three local players are tied for 24th after the opening round - Adam Melliere, Gavin Poole and Brycen Tisch.
All three shot 74s.
Melliere and Tisch both had three birdies, six bogeys and nine pars. Poole had a birdie, two bogeys and a double to go along with 14 pars.
Zionsville's Andrew Wall is tied for 56th after the opening round after shooting a 78.
Wall had three birdies, five bogeys, a double and eight pars.
Anthony Vechiarella is tied for 104th after shooting an 85.
He had seven pars, eight bogeys and three doubles.
The second round starts at 8 a.m.
You can follow the golfers at indianagolf.org under the Juniors tab.
