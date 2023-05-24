LIZTON – The Lebanon softball team ran into a well-oiled machine in the Sectional 25 final on Wednesday night.
Tri-West showed why they are one of the favorites in Class 3A this year, and topped Lebanon 10-0 in six innings to claim the sectional title.
“Against a formidable team like this that is one of the best in our area, you just want to give them your best game,” Lebanon head coach Robert Archambeau said. “We had a couple of errors that hurt us, and you saw in our games against them that Audrey Lowry adapts to the game and knows where to put the ball. I am happy for the contact we did make today and all in all this was a great season.”
The Bruins grabbed control of the game in the first inning.
After a single and a double to open the game, a pair of sacrifice flies gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead.
An error kept the inning alive, before a 2-run homer made it 4-0 in the opening half inning.
“It makes it tough, but we were able to put up a couple of zeros after that,” Archambeau said. “The first inning wasn’t great, but I was proud of our effort. We tried to stay even keel throughout. The bats weren’t there tonight, but when Audrey is pitching, that happens to a lot of teams.”
The Bruins added three runs in the fourth and then three more in the sixth to provide the final margin.
Lebanon got a single from Lillie Hollingsworth in the third and one from Mackenzie Carey in the sixth.
The Tigers end the season with a record of 24-7.
They graduate four starters, but bring a good core back.
“The seniors have gone from 13-18, to 18-13, to now 24-7,” Archambeau said. “Regardless of who they are playing, who’s on the team, or where they are playing, there’s been growth, love and there’s a lot of excitement. This senior group has created a massive excitement for years to come. The seniors legacy has been to have fun, make memories, but give a heck of an effort. There are a lot of girls coming up who are going to put on the Lebanon jersey and remember what these girls did, and that’s a cool legacy to have.”
