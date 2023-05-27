A good season for the Zionsville boys lacrosse team came to an end on Saturday afternoon in the state quarterfinals.
Cathedral scored two goals with a man advantage in the fourth quarter to top the Eagles 11-8.
"We haven't been in that situation much this year and just had to push out at th end and try and get the ball back," Zionsville head coach James Rundle said. "Cathedral did a really good job of keeping the ball over the last seven minutes of the game and we couldn't get anything going."
Cathedral scored with 7:33 remaining to take a 9-8 lead in the game.
After that, the Eagles struggled to get the ball to mount a comeback.
They were called for five penalties in the final 4:08 - a couple intentional to stop the clock - and the Irish scored twice in that span to put the game away.
"It is just frustrating because you fell like you don't have any control," Rundle said. "We were feeling pretty good that if we had the ball on offense, we were going to score. It was just tough when the ball is stuck on your defensive side, and Cathedral was aware of that too and did a good job of holding onto the ball."
It was a tough final quarter for what had been a closely-contested game.
Zionsville led 1-0 on a goal from Oscar Moosbrugger, Cathedral scored four goals in the final 4:11 of the first quarter to take a 4-1 lead.
A goal from Phillip Egler made it 4-2 10 seconds into the second quarter, before Cathedral pushed the lead to four with 7:08 to go in the half.
The Eagles rallied before the intermission, getting goals from Cooper Smitson, Will Sorg and Cade Taylor to get within 6-5 by the half.
"We turned it over too many times and forced a few things when we just had to trust ourselves," Rundle said. "But we knew it was going to be a battle the whole game and our kids kept on fighting."
Cathedral pushed the lead back to three early in the third quarter, before the Eagles scored the next three, tying the game with 10:39 to go on Moosbrugger's third goal of the game.
But then Cathedral was able to control the rest of the quarter.
It was an unfortunate end to what was a solid season for the Eagles.
They finished the year 13-4.
"I can't say enough about this group," Rundle said. "This season is not a failure just because this last one didn't go our way. We built this program up more, and now the expectations and standard is much higher because of this group. We have the seniors to thank for that, they came to practice every day and set the expectation and standard and I think everybody coming up from now on will have to fill that standard."
