For the past few seasons, Carter Marcum has been waiting for his opportunity to show what he can do on the football field.
Now a senior, he is getting that opportunity, and his hard work is paying off. Marcum is contributing on both defense and offense for the Stars, and is hoping that his senior season is one to remember.
“I just love being able to help my team anyway I can,” Marcum said. “It’s the best thing to do. It feels good to be a good example, show up every day and do hard work and give good effort. It shows what we can be if you actually go for it and don’t sit back and wait.”
Marcum also plays baseball at Western Boone, and was third amongst regular batters with a .301 average a season ago.
Western Boone head coach Justin Pelley said that it would have been easy for Marcum to just put football aside and focus on baseball, but Marcum stayed committed to both sports.
“Someone asked me the other day about what separates our program from others, and it’s character,” Pelley said. “Character is one of the big pillars we have. Carter didn’t step on the field really as a junior. He’s been a starter on the baseball team and he’s done a great job there. It would have been really easy for a kid like that to just say, ‘it’s not for me, it’s too hard’ and hang it up because that’s the easy way. But it’s kids like Carter that make a difference. When you see someone who’s worked so hard to stay with something and it’s not just handed to him, and then watch him have success; that’s a lot of fun.”
Pelley noted that even with some of his other commitments during the summer, Marcum was at 17 of 20 workouts this summer and was voted a team captain this year.
He said his ability to be flexible and being willing to play new positions if the team needs him too makes him a valuable asset.
“He was a team captain this year and that says a lot about him,” Pelley said. “He’s juggling travel baseball and everything else, but he is still committed. Last year we moved him to wing to try and get him on the field, because he was third or fourth in line at running back. It turns out he was pretty good at it, and he’s athletic and big enough to do it. He has worked really hard and he is really smart. When you have guys like that, it really allows us to be flexible and put our best 11 on the field.”
Marcum is also playing on the defensive line for the Stars, where he has 11 tackles, including 1.5 for a loss and a forced fumble in the first three games.
He admitted it could be a lot trying to prepare on both sides of the ball every week, but the Stars’ coaching staff give the team the tools to be successful.
“Practice can be a challenge, having to think about both at the same time,” Marcum said. “But watching film helps so much with that. All of the coaches but stuff on there and you can pick it up pretty quick. I always want to play better and be better. But for being my first year really starting on varsity, it’s been going pretty well.”
And Marcum’s hard work was rewarded last week when he scored his first career touchdown on a 17-yard run against Crawfordsville.
While it wasn’t always as he had “dreamed” it, coming from the wing instead of the running back spot, Marcum said it still felt pretty great to get in the end zone.
His coach added that is was great to see someone as selfless as Marcum get a chance to shine as well.
“That was awesome,” Pelley said. “We put him in a lot of spots where he’s not going to get the ball because he’s such a good blocker – and that shows how selfless he is. Knowing you are going to bust your butt and sacrifice for the glory of somebody else, he doesn’t complain about it and does his job. He leads by example and he goes 100% all the time. We are lucky to have him here.”
As they head into a Week 4 meeting with Tri-West, Marcum said the Stars know they have work to do, but are happy with their 3-0 start.
They hope a victory over the Bruins can help them get into a good groove the rest of the year.
Marcum said he has some big team goals that the Stars can hopefully accomplish in his final year on the football field.
“I want to win conference and then be the first WeBo team to win a 3A sectional,” Marcum said. “That would be pretty special and a great way to end my career, to leave a mark at the school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.