All three Boone County golf teams hit the course at GCI to compete in the Zionsville Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.
The loaded field kicked off a busy week for the golf teams as they prepare for next week's sectional.
Bloomington South won the invite with a team score of 290, followed by Westfield's 293 and Zionsville was third with a 295.
Zionsville's Adam Melliere was second overall with a 70, with Gavin Poole third with a 71.
Andrew Wall had a 75, Bryce Conlee had a 79 and Max Steiner had an 86 to round out the Zionsville quintet.
Lebanon fired a 372 for their round.
Given some of the conditions in it being the hottest round of the year against a talented field, head coach Sam Godby thought his team held up fairly well.
"This is an awesome tournament and one that we are happy to come to each year," Godby said. "It was a hot today, the course was playing tough, but I was happy with the way our guys stuck with it. We get to come back here on Thursday for the Boone County tourney, so hopefully we can use what we learned today."
The field is similar to the sectional, with the top teams and top individual players.
Godby said having a couple of solid 18-hole rounds this week is perfect preparation for the sectional.
"In the past, our schedule hasn't always been like this and we had a long break without much competition before the sectional," Godby said. "Now we play in a couple tournaments before the sectional, that will help us stay on our games heading into the sectional."
Alex Emenhiser led the Tigers with an 85, with John Gascho shooting an 89.
Dax Frost had a 93 with Braden Newsom shooting a 105 and Harper Brown a 107.
While it will be tough for the Tigers to make it out as a team at the sectional, which features four top-8 teams in the state, Godby said the Tigers want to fight to extend their season as long as possible, whether as individuals or a team.
"Is always going to be tough to get out of our sectional," Godby said. "We know what we are up against and the reality of it. We are going to try and get a couple individuals out and focus on playing the best golf we can."
Western Boone shot a 393 as a team.
It was a tough day for the Stars, who were without No.1 player Levi LaGrange, playing competition for just the third time in 17 days.
"We went days without playing, which doesn't help us any, nor does missing our No. 1," Western Boone head coach Ryan Richardson said. "It was good for a couple of these younger guys to experience what it will be like next year without some of the older guys."
Luke Barta led the Stars with a 91 with Damian Stout shooting a 92.
Marcus Stepp had a 103, with Isaiah Grady shooting a 107 and Evan Terwiske shooting a 110.
The Stars will come back to GCI on Thursday for the Boone County Tournament before heading to Ulen on Monday for the sectional.
"The most important thing we can focus on is our putting," Richardson said. "Ulen has tough greens, just like here, and you have to play the break. They are going to be rolling fast, so we have to focus on our short game."
