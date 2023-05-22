In games in which they have struggled this year, the Lebanon baseball team has had a tendency to beat themselves.
That was the case again on Saturday afternoon against Crawfordsville in the regular season finale, when the Tigers committed seven errors leading to four unearned runs in an 8-5 loss to the Athenians.
“We’ve struggled to be consistent defensively all year long,” Lebanon head coach Rick Cosgray said. “It is frustrating when your pitchers make the pitches that they need to make and you can’t make the plays that you need to behind them. It was just a frustrating effort defensively today.”
Crawfordsville took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, getting a two-out single followed up by a 2-run homer by Bryce Dowell.
After the Tigers left the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, some miscues allowed the Athenians to score two more in the second, capitalizing on a dropped third strike and an error to score.
But the Tigers came, getting two runs in the second on a wild pitch and an RBI-ground out from Corbin Wells, before tying the game in the third on a Cannon Morton sac fly and a bases-loaded walk to Ethan Coffman.
“I think it’s encouraging anytime you can fight back and get back into it,” Cosgray said. “It’s not a lack of want with our kids, that’s not the issue. I was happy to see them keep their heads up and continue to compete.”
But the momentum was short-lived for the Tigers, as back-to-back errors in the top of the third allowed the Athenians to retake the lead at 5-4.
They added three more in the sixth, taking advantage of a hit batter and two more errors along with an RBI-triple from Cale Coursey.
“We got down 4-0 today and got back even, but when you don’t go out and make the routine play, and give the opposing team as many extra opportunities as we did, it’s going to be hard to win.”
Joel Acton added a home run in the seventh for the Tigers. He was 2-for-3 with a walk.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but the weather pushed the game to Saturday.
The game served as senior night for the Tigers.
“They have been a group that have gotten along really well,” Cosgray said. “They have great friendships with each other and that has filtered down to the younger players. We have a great group of kids that likes to play together and they have a good time on and off the field together. That’s been led by our seniors and they have done a nice job during their careers here.”
Lebanon is now off until Thursday when they face Monrovia in the sectional.
“When you look at our season as a whole, we have had some really good wins against some really strong opponents,” Cosgray said. “In those games, we went out and didn’t beat ourselves. Unfortunately there has been too many games where we have beaten ourselves. That’s taking no credit away from Crawfordsville, because they came out and did the things they needed to do to be successful. We have to play better so we don’t beat ourselves, and then if they opposing team is simply better than us, that’s the way it goes.”
