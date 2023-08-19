The John Cleland Invitational has become a great early season test for local cross country teams.
Saturday morning was no different. The event, a 4K race that separates teams into frosh/soph and junior/senior races, feature a lot of top teams and runners - giving teams a good early season measuring stick.
Zionsville and Lebanon both kicked off their seasons at the meet, and were pretty happy with their results overall.
The Zionsville boys won the junior/senior race, and were the overall winners as well.
Some of the Eagles got a race in at Noblesville last week, but head coach Gabe Porras liked the effort he saw his whole group on Saturday.
"Across the board we had kids compete really hard," Porras said. "We had a few kids in a meet last week where they learned some things in a smaller setting, so we were see some learning and improvement this week. We are happy with what we did today."
Jack Turnbull won the Jr./Sr. race, crossing the line in 12:25.6. Sam Spees was third in 12:27.2.
Joe Spees placed 11th in a time of 12:51.5, Evan Mayo was 14th in 13:08.3 and Elijah Bineyard was 16th in 13:11.6.
Dominick Dell placed 41st in 13:39.1 and Michael Schilson placed 54th in 13:55.8.
In the freshmen/sophomore race, Elijah Weaver led the team in 12th with a time of 13:28.6.
Owen Haan was 17th in 13:37, Jackson Nobbe was 36th in 13:59.9, Jackson Meneely was 38th in 14:00.2 and Gavin McGormley was 54th in 14:19.6.
Finishing out their top-7 were Ryan Lange (56th, 14:24.6) and Maxwell Sproull (60th, 14:29.9).
As they are getting ready to full embark on the season, Porras has liked what he has seen in all the off-season training.
"The motivation is high, and a lot of these kids had good falls and springs, so they are ready to see what the next step is," Porras said.
The Eagles are coming off a state runner-up finish a year ago, and return some key pieces from that group.
Having that experience, along with some solid springs during track, have the hopes really high on the team.
"They can visualize a lot better this year, based on what happened last year," Porras said. "(Assistant coach David) Brake was just saying that this team is really good, but they are learning that they are really good too. The belief is pretty high."
Porras said there have been a few runners that have stepped up into some leadership roles this year.
But really, the whole squad has put in the work to help the team hopefully take the next step.
"We are fortunate to have four returning runners from last year's state meet in Jack Turnbull, Evan Mayo, Sam Spees and Elijah Bineyard," Porras said. "Some others have stepped up like Joe Spees, who has done a good job as a senior. I really like our sophomore class - Owen Haan, Elijah Weaver, Jackson Nobbe - they are putting in great work. We are blessed to have a lot of kids that want to be good and want the team to be good."
Zionsville Girls
The Zionsville girls are also hoping to build off a successful season from a year ago.
On Saturday, the Lady Eagles placed second in the freshmen/sophomore race and seventh in the junior/senior race.
"It was good to get out there and race," Zionsville head coach Chelsea Patterson said. "The spirits were high today and they didn't have a lot of nerves. The girls were in a good spot heading into the race and they competed well."
Anwesha Mishra led the younger girls, placing 13th in 15:45.9. Cailyn Murphy was 14th in 15:49.9 and Addisyn Hoffman was 26th in 16:19.1.
Sara Bostwick placed 30th in 16:21, Megan Race was 31st in 16:21.1, Madeline Bruns was 33rd in 16:25.4 and Marlee Phillips was 41st in 16:31.1.
For the older girls, Madeline Scheitlin led the group, placing 19th in 15:58. Katherine Bowen was 24th in 16:13.8 and Audrey Magnusen placed 35th in 16:27.2.
Elaina Herman placed 40th in 16:38.6, Margaret Dimmett was 63rd in 17:39.2, Abby Altman was 64th in 17:40 and Johana Coons was 87th in 18:16.8.
The Eagles are coming off a 10th place finish at the State Meet a year ago.
They return six of the seven girls that ran in that race and are eager to get going to build off that momentum.
"Our leadership has been great," Patterson said. "We have really good upperclassmen leadership, and they are going to bring the underclassmen along. Maddie Scheitlin and Elaina Herman have been good leaders, as have Mackinsey Heagy and Audrey Magnusen. Kate Bowen is a junior and is really stepping up in leadership roles. I think that is going to push us through the season. We have had a lot of team bonding and good culture building and its been great so far."
With all the talent back, the hopes and expectations are high for the group.
Patterson said the goal is to build off the success they had last year and in the spring, and carry that over to this season as they hope to improve on that finish.
"The girls know where they fell last year and they are motivated to improve on that," Patterson said. "We have a lot of seniors and they want to end their high school career on a high note. I think the way last year ended has given us good motivation."
Lebanon
It was also a good start of Lebanon, who got a chance to gauge themselves against some of the top programs in the state.
The girls freshmen/sophomore team placed 12th and the boys junior/senior team was 13th. The other teams were incomplete.
"I think they all stepped up, especially coming off some tough workouts," Lebanon head coach Shelley West said. "There were some tough times on the course, but they showed they can be strong."
For the girls, Penny Lamerson finished ninth in the girls freshmen/sophomore race in a time of 15:33.7.
Sophia Kyker was 44th in 16:33.8, Charlotte Kleindl was 116th in 18:40.5 and Isabella Metheny was 140th in 20:17.1.
Hadley Warren came in 167th in 20:29.6, Hayleigh Coyle was 179th in 20:50.2 and Jesuoteme Soteroa Udu was 212th in 22:17.8.
In the upperclass race, Nadia Jones was 45th in 16:51, Sarah Keith was 125th in 19:15.1 and Abigail Gilliams was 226th in 22:54.2.
"I think the girls that are returning have big goals for the year," West said. "They are pushing the younger girls so they can have another successful season. Coming off last year, it is going to be tough, but we have good leadership to help out. Nadia Jones, Sarah Keith and Penny Lamerson all have experience and are bringing the younger kids along."
For the boys, Marshal Royal was 65th in a time of 14:14.1. Tyler Meyer was 80th in 14:23.1 and Dylan Krehely was 110th in 14:53.6.
Aydan Wetter was 117th in 14:58.6, Carter Hammons was 122nd in 15:06.2, Isaac Harvey was 127th in 15:13.5 and Eli Taylor was 161st in 15:52.8.
In the underclass race, Levi Pittman was 107th in 15:20.6 and Brynner Sloan was 121st in 15:34.
"We graduated half of our team from last year, so we are still figuring some things out," West said. "We have a couple of new runners that are upperclassmen that are shaping up well and I think will be big contributors. Aydan Wetter and Dylan Krehely are doing a good job of being leaders with the group and really showing the younger kids how to race."
