TERRE HAUTE - The Zionsville boys cross country team continued their strong start to the season on Saturday, claiming the title at the State Preview in Terre Haute.
The Eagles finished with 47 points, besting second-place Fishers (61) and third place Valparaiso (63).
Sam Spees led the Eagles, placing fourth in a time of 16:01.50. Jack Turnbull was right behind, placing fifth in 16:01.70.
Evan Mayo placed 10th in 16:21.50, Joe Spees was 12th in 16:43.90 and Dominick Dell came across in 17th in 17:00.30.
Elijah Bineyard placed 25th in a time of 17:13 and Michael Schilson placed 47th in 17:46.40.
Western Boone's boys placed 15th.
isaac Threlkeld placed 96th in a time of 19:56.
Carter Hanna placed 107th in 20:32.40, Alex Crockett was 122nd in 22:01.10, Graham Cavins was 127th in 22:38.40 and Brawn Puckett was 179th in 23:18.50.
Rounding out the top-7 were Brayden Schick in 131st (23:38) and Lane Hardee in 134th in 24:11.
The Western Boone girls placed ninth.
Bailey Haag led the girls, placing 43rd in 22:56.50.
Charlotte Stucky placed 47th in 23:14.30 and Samantha Jones was 68th in 24:58.70. Kate Higer came in 84th in 26:20.40 and Janelle Gearheart placed 96th in 28:38.2.
Rosie Rogers was 103rd in 30:45.40 and Carli Hanna was 106th in 31:39.80.
The Eagles will next compete at Brown County, while Western Boone is at North Montgomery on Thursday.
Lebanon XC
The Lebanon cross country teams competed in the Columbus North Invitational.
The girls team placed 12th.
Penny Lamerson led the team, placing 12th in a time of 19:43.90.
Sophia Kyker was 33rd in 20:59.20 and Sarah Keith was 101st in 23:25.80.
Charlotte Kleindl placed 107th in a time of 23:33.70 and Isabella Metheny placed 134th in 24:42.70.
Hayleigh Coyle was 149th in 26:51 and Jesuoteme Udu was 151st in 27:17.30.
The boys team placed 15th.
Marshal Royal led the team, placing 51st in a time of 17:06.80.
Aydan Wetter was 87th in a time of 17:59.60 and Tyler Meyer placed 91st in a time of 18:05.70.
Dylan Krehely was 99th in a time of 18:18.50 and Carter Hammons was 112th in 18:38.30.
Isaac Harvey was 129th in 18:54.30 and Levi Pittman was 140th in 19:30.10.
The Tigers will next compete at North Montgomery on Thursday.
Zionsville Girls XC
The Zionsville girls cross country team competed in the Harrison Raider Invitational on Saturday and placed second.
The Lady Eagles had 61 points, finishing eight points behind Lake Central.
Audrey Magnusen led the team, placing sixth in 19:27.80.
Katherine Bowen was seventh in 19:30.10 and Anwesha Mishra placed eighth in 19:40.90.
Cailyn Murphy placed 14th in a time of 19:46.80 and Sara Bostwick placed 26th in a time of 20:21.40.
Addisyn Hoffman placed 27th in a time of 20:21.80 and Maddie Scheitlin was 36th in a time of 20:42.60.
