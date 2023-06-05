LEBANON – To make it out of the Westfield Golf Sectional, teams have to play well from top-to-bottom.
There is little margin for error with four teams ranked in the top-10 in the state and only three advancing spots to the regional later this week.
But on Monday, the Zionsville golf team got a solid performance from all five of their players, and placed second in the sectional with a 295.
Westfield won the team title with a 282, with Guerin Catholic advancing in third with a 301.
“It was an outstanding round of golf today and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Zionsville head coach Steve Simmons said. “They were loose coming in on the first tee and then they bounced back when there was a little bit of adversity during the round. All of them had a bogey here or there where it maybe could have started going the other way, but they didn’t. Their attitudes were great and I am just very, very happy.”
Zionsville has been playing solid golf over the past few weeks of the season.
The score was a 17 shot improvement from a month ago at Ulen, and since school ended the Eagles have been locked in with their games.
“The scores do continue to go down as the ground gets harder and it really hasn’t rained in a month,” Simmons said. “I think they’re a little bit refreshed and have had a chance to recharge their batteries. I think they have found their groove in terms of chipping and putting. We are just getting a more consistent style of play and that has led to some good scoring.”
Adam Melliere led the Eagles with a 70, finishing tied for second overall.
An All-State selection a year ago, Simmons said he is happy to see the Eagles senior leader stringing together some good rounds.
“He’s been a great player for us for four years and this has been coming for a few weeks now,” Simmons said. “We’ve been talking about as a team and as coaches that he was going to pop off a really good round soon. He is starting to do that and he’s tracking in the right direction at the right time. I am proud of him as a senior for what he’s contributed to our program and how well he played today.”
Zionsville also got a 74 from freshman Max Steiner.
Steiner was inserted into the Eagles’ line-up just a couple of weeks ago, but has played good, consistent golf for the Eagles in that time.
“It’s funny because on the bus we were talking about (former Eagle) MacLean Dudasko when he was a freshman bogeyed his first two holes and then went on to shoot 74,” Simmons said. “We started off the 10th tee just like that year and Max bogeyed his first two holes and then played the next 16 just 2-over. It’s a great round of golf by a freshman and he has been close to that too. He’s been very consistent all year, but this course is kind of in his wheelhouse – get it up around the green, then chip and putt well.”
Bryce Conlee shot a 75 and Gavin Poole had a 76 to round out the scoring Eagles.
Andrew Wall had a 77.
The Eagles will head to Coyote Crossing on Friday to play in the regional.
The top-3 teams advance to state, along with the next two individuals who aren’t on an advancing team.
“We’ve been up there twice this year and will have a practice round up there this week too,” Simmons said. “It’s a very good regional course and local knowledge will be important. Our guys have shown they can play well there and our best guys have played well there too, which always gives you a chance to shoot a good number. If we go up there and do what we did today – play consistent throughout our line-up, keep the ball in play and not have big numbers, we’re going to be fine.”
Lebanon placed fifth with a score of 351.
It was the Tigers’ best 18 hole score of the season.
“It was a good round for us, our best of the year,” Lebanon head coach Sam Godby said. “It was good to see that improvement throughout the year and all that hard work paying off at the end.”
Lebanon’s Alex Emenhiser was really close to advancing to the regional, shooting a 77.
He played in a playoff for the final advancing spot and lost on the second playoff hole to Carmel’s Austin Kent.
“I am very proud of him,” Godby said. “He’s been practicing his entire life out a Ulen for an opportunity like this. He was 8-over through 12 holes, then played the last six 1-under to give himself a chance. He showed a lot of toughness and grit out there.”
Emenhiser was in a good position on the first playoff hole, chipping within a foot of the hole for an easy par.
But Kent drained a long putt for par to keep the playoff alive. And then was able to win it on the next hole.
“It looked like Alex had it on that first playoff hole and the kid just made a nice putt,” Godby said. “It’s really hard to fight back when it looks like you have it wrapped up, and then it gets taken away like that. But I just told him that the great part about golf is that there is valuable life lessons. Sometimes you fight really hard and do everything right, and it just doesn’t go your way.”
John Gascho shot an 84 and Dax Frost had an 89 for the Tigers.
“I am happy for John, he has been a great leader for us for four years,” Godby said. “He’s a great person and fun to be around. I am happy he had a solid last round for Lebanon.”
Harper Brown and Brayden Newsom both shot 101s for the Tigers.
They will be back next year.
“I have seen our seniors grow up a lot in their time and they have really become great young men,” Godby said. “We had two freshmen playing who will be back and they couldn’t ask for better role models than our seniors.”
Western Boone placed sixth with a 377.
Levi LaGrange led the team with an 88.
Luke Barta had a 93, Damian Stout shot a 94, Isaiah Grady had a 102 and Marcus Stepp a 105.
