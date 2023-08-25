LEBANON - It wasn't always pretty, but Zionsville did what they needed to against Lebanon on Friday night.
The Eagles overcame three first-half turnovers and pulled away in the second half during a 31-3 win over the Tigers.
"There are things that we can clean up, and hopefully when we move on from those things we can develop some confidence," Zionsville head coach Scott Turnquist said. "I like the way we responded once those things stopped. We didn't respond well right in the moment, but then we figured it out and got rolling."
After getting a field goal from Trevor Henkle on their opening drive, Zionsville turned it over on each of its next two drives.
But Lebanon failed to take advantage of either turnover, going three-and-out both times.
Lebanon head coach Jeff Smock said the Tigers did a lot of good things, they were just missing that final connection.
"There are a lot of positives, for sure," Smock said. "This is the best we have played against them in the last four years. The score is what it is, but we competed. Our fight was where it needed to be, we were just really close to making that big play that would turn everything around."
Zionsville went up 10-0 early in the second quarter on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Luke Murphy to Eugene Hilton.
Lebanon appeared to be in position to respond, driving down to the Zionsville 3 yard line where they faced a fourth-and-goal, but a false start penalty pushed them back and forced them to settle for a 25-yard field goal from Brady Johnson.
The Tigers looked to be in business again when Zionsville fumbled three plays later, but after forcing the Tigers to go three-and-out, the Eagles went 80 yards in 50 seconds, scoring on a 9-yard run by Luke Murphy.
"That was a huge," Turnquist said. "Both for Luke and his confidence and the offense and their confidence. It was good to see them respond the way that they did to end the first half and that got things going in the right direction for us."
Things continued to go Zionsville's way in the second half.
Lebanon went three-and-out on the opening possession of the third, and Zionsville needed just four plays to go 49 yards, scoring on a 24-yard pass from Murphy to Mason Riggins.
After the Tigers next drive stalled at midfield, Zionsville needed five plays to go 44 yards, with Murphy finding Hilton for a 4-yard score.
"They had one big play before the half and that set them up and it went from there," Smock said. "We don't score after the turnover, and then they score, and it was the same thing coming out of the third quarter when we couldn't get anything going offensively. Those drives on either side of the half, those are back breakers."
Murphy had a big game for the Eagles, going 15 of 18 for 189 yards and three scores.
Hilton had five catches for 77 yards and two scores, with Wrigley Bumgardner having four for 51. Riggins had three for 52.
"We wanted to get the passing game going," Turnquist said. "Early it was a bit of a struggle, but I think the more Luke gets comfortable and the more the guys understand where he is coming from - it's going to get better and better. I was excited to see that progress today."
For Lebanon, Brendan Shockley had 20 carries for 101 yards.
Jackson Folden was 5 of 13 for 24 yards passing. Smock said the running game was getting to where they want it, and now the next phase is getting the deep passing game going.
"I'm proud of what our running game was able to do," Smock said. "Their defensive front was tough and for us to get the running game going like we did - I'm pleased with that. We have to find a way to get the passing game going. We knew coming in we were going to have to dink-and-dunk them some and we didn't execute that as well as we wanted."
Both coaches applauded their teams after the game for the way they handled some of the heat adversity throughout the week.
Along with the game time being pushed back an hour on Friday, practice times all week got changed and there were a lot of moving parts to get things done.
"They handled it really well," Smock said. "We pushed practice back this week until 8, so they were getting home late, but their attitudes were great and got their work in."
Turnquist said it was a good life lesson about how you have to be willing to adjust when things don't go as planned.
"We talk about the life lessons of football," Turnquist said. "When you go through things that are difficult - the reality is it's not anything that's life or death, and you have to respond the right way. You have to plan and adjust, and for our kids it's a good lesson because that's what they are going to have to do the rest of their lives. Talking to coach Smock, they went through the same thing. It was pretty cool to see the way they adapt and adjust."
Conference play starts next week for both schools.
Zionsville hosts Westfield.
"We have to cut down the turnovers for sure," Turnquist said. "Those are things we can clean up and take care of. Penalties, third-down efficiency, those are tenants of football that we've got to get better at. We are a team that is developing and learning and we are growing, which is most important."
Lebanon travels to Danville to face the Warriors.
"We wanted to come out of tonight with some confidence," Smock said. "We got confidence in the running game now, and a lot of confidence in the defense - now we have to get confidence in the passing game. If we put those together, we are a really good football team that can win conference - there is no question about it. There are good teams in our conference, starting with Danville on Friday. We feel good about our team, but we have to be committed to fixing the small things that will break things open for us."
