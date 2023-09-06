ZIONSVILLE - A lightning strike came at the perfect time for the Zionsville boys soccer team on Tuesday night.
The fifth-ranked Eagles trailed 1-0 to visiting Franklin Central when a lightning delay occurred, forcing a break of around an hour.
That break allowed Zionsville to regroup, and they came out with more energy after the break, cruising to a 5-1 win on senior night.
"We changed some people around a little bit, but the big thing is we talked about how we weren't playing with aggression or with heart, courage, passion and desire," Zionsville head coach Rob Jordan said. "We talked about doing the things we need to do to be successful, and we weren't doing those to start. As soon as we came back, they came out and did. So we must of hit the right buttons."
Within seconds of the resumption of the game, Zionsville tied it at 1.
Less than three minutes later, Jackson Theobald gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead and they nearly had a chance at a third, but a questionable offside flag waved off a 1-v-1 opportunity.
Aaron Habecker scored just over five minutes into the second half to make it 3-1, before Cole Cecil made it 4-1 10 minutes later.
Jack Parr concluded the scoring late in the half.
"We scored some nice goals," Jordan said. "We were creating some opportunities and were playing some beautiful balls in. Even though we got two right when we came back, we had two or three more really good chances that could have put it away. We just kept coming, which I liked. We had a lot better energy."
Before the match, the Eagles honored their seniors for senior night.
Jordan said they have been a special group to coach.
"We have been so fortunate here," Jordan said. "All our senior classes have left a legacy for the groups behind them, and this group is the same. This class is carrying the tradition on. They have bought in for four years and are showing why we have been so successful. It's not just how they play the game, it's how they are as people and they are tremendous people."
Zionsville heads to the Argos Tournament on Saturday.
After falling to Westfield last week, the Eagles are 3-0-1 and have just seven matches after that before the sectional.
"It's always one step at a time, and hopefully we keep doing the things we need to do to be successful," Jordan said. "We want to keep playing like we did in the second half tonight."
