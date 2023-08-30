It's been a solid start to the season for the Zionsville boys tennis team.
The team picked up another 5-0 win on Wednesday night, this time against Harrison to continue their impressive start to the season.
"Wins like tonight give us a lot of confidence," Zionsville head coach Earl Allen said. "We are going into tomorrow's match with Westfield feeling good. All of our spots are solid and confidence is high."
The Eagles have had some injuries that they have had to deal with throughout the season, but have started the year 5-0 in matches.
Allen said the team has done a great job of being adaptable.
"We have had to move some things around, but they are being flexible," Allen said. "The guys are doing some different roles or are in different spots, but they have been up to the challenge and have been playing some really good tennis."
Wednesday, the Eagles got a win at No. 1 singles from Jose DeAndrade 6-2, 6-2.
At No. 2 singles, Alexander Kroon won 6-0, 6-0 and at No. 3 singles, Tyler Reed won 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, the team of Samuel Rushton and Cole Herrman won 6-2, 6-0 and at No. 3 singles, Braden Parker and Nicolas Ackerman won 6-1, 6-3.
When healthy, the Eagles will have six of the seven players back from a year ago, when they reached the state quarterfinals.
Allen said that has helped with the successful start to the season, as the Eagles worked hard in the off-season to get themselves ready.
"It's really nice not to have to change everything," Allen said. "Having those returning pieces allows us to continue to grow, as opposed to trying to teach someone how to play in a new spot. That's been nice."
The Eagles face Westfield on Thursday before heading up to the Crown Point Invite over the weekend.
"We just want to stay healthy and match tough," Allen said. "We want to keep on grinding and putting the peddle to the metal."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.